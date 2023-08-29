Heartland Votes
Carter Co., Mo. man sentenced on charges of kidnapping minor, sodomy

A man was sentenced to prison on charges of kidnapping a minor and sodomy.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced to prison on charges of kidnapping a minor and sodomy.

Justin Presley, 33, was charged with first-degree kidnapping a minor and two counts of first-degree sodomy.

On Monday, August 28, he was sentenced to the Department of Corrections for nine years on count one, seven years on count two and seven years on count three. They’ll run concurrently.

Presley was arrested on January 23 by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office after a report was filed against him from a minor.

