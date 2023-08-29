Carbondale mayor wants to take new approach to combating violent crime in city

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale’s mayor wants to take a new approach to combating violent crime in her city, and the police chief said she has his full support.

Mayor Carolyn Harvey said she wants to strengthen the effort to combat violent crime here in Carbondale.

That’s why she’s creating a new position within city government, a professional who would work both here at city hall and directly with Carbondale police.

“Gun violence is a concern for all the citizens of Carbondale,” Mayor Harvey said.

That’s why she’s adding a new position to the city’s roster, director of violence prevention.

“That candidate or that person’s position will come up or help to formulate the strategies that we will use to hopefully put an end to or reduce the gun violence in the city,” she explained.

Harvey said that person will also look into Carbondale’s crime numbers and work closely with police.

Chief Stan Reno explained what the new position would mean for them.

“Certainly anybody that can take a larger view of what is some of the root causes of violent crime and we’re able to collaborate with them in order to adjust our approaches to it, certainly means for a brighter future for the city of Carbondale,” he said.

Chief Reno added they’ve also added a new member to their staff - a second mental health advocate who can help officers at the scene of an emergency.

“We found out very quickly that the services were needed and that there was a strong need In the community for those type of wrap around services,” he said.

Both city leaders said making these changes shows their commitment to keeping the people who live, work and visit here safe.

“We owe it to the community, we owe it to the family members, to the victims, to make sure that these offenders are arrested and held, charged appropriately,” said Reno.

Harvey echoed that same message.

“I think it’s essential and it speaks to the fact that Carbondale wants to help our citizens,” she said. “We are here to try and protect and serve the citizens of Carbondale.” said Harvey

There is no timetable when the director of violence prevention will start. According to Mayor Harvey, they are interviewing candidates at this time.

