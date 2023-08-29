Heartland Votes
2023 Motorcycle Cannonball challenge to stop at two Heartland cities

The 2023 Motorcycle Cannonball coast-to-coast challenge will stop at two cities in the...
The 2023 Motorcycle Cannonball coast-to-coast challenge will stop at two cities in the Heartland this September.(Motorcycle Cannonball)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The 2023 Motorcycle Cannonball coast-to-coast challenge will stop at two cities in the Heartland this September.

According to a release from Motorcycle Cannonball spokesperson Marjorie Kleiman, this year’s event begins at Virginia Beach, Virginia on Thursday, Sept. 7. Nearly 100 riders will traverse the backroads of the United States during the 17-day endurance run, before arriving at Oceanside, California on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The cross-country challenge is intended for riders with motorcycles that were manufactured in 1933 or earlier. Riders must navigate the course using paper maps as no GPS routing is allowed.

The course covers 3,800 miles, and according to the release, it is considered the most difficult antique endurance run in the world.

During Stage 5 of the course, riders will stop at the Historic Riverfront in Paducah, Kentucky...
During Stage 5 of the course, riders will stop at the Historic Riverfront in Paducah, Kentucky on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the event itinerary. On the same day, they will stop at the John Boardman Pavilion in Cape Girardeau, Missouri from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.(Motorcycle Cannonball)

During Stage 5 of the course, riders will stop at the Historic Riverfront in Paducah, Kentucky on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the event itinerary. On the same day, they will stop at the John Boardman Pavilion in Cape Girardeau, Missouri from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The public is invited to meet the riders and view the motorcycles.

For more information, check out their Facebook page.

