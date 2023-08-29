Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

2 Paducah Tilghman High School students accused of making threats to school in separate incidents

Two Paducah Tilghman High Schools students are accused of making threats to the school in separate incidents.(WTVG)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Two Paducah Tilghman High Schools students are accused of making threats to the school in separate incidents.

A 14-year-old female was charged through the court-designed workers’ office with third-degree terroristic threatening.

A 14-year-old male was cited by police on a charge of third-degree terroristic threatening.

According to Paducah police, early on Tuesday morning, August 29, the police department’s school resource officer at PTHS was made aware of a threat a student made during class Monday to “shoot this place up.”

The female juvenile was charged and released to her guardian.

Police say the school resource officer was later told about a separate incident on Tuesday morning when another student made statements about “shooting up” an upcoming school event.

The court-designed workers’ office was contacted and told detectives to cite the male juvenile and release him to his guardian.

According to police, the juveniles’ guardians told investigators the teens did not have access to firearms.

