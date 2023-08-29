2 men sentenced for Carbondale carjacking, armed robbery

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two men were sentenced for a carjacking and armed robbery earlier in 2023.

According to a release from Jackson County State’s Attorney Joseph Cervantez, 34-year-old Jamir J. Jordan, of Chicago, was sentenced to 18 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by one year of mandatory supervised release. He previously pleaded guilty to armed robbery.

Dominique J. Smith, 29, of Carbondale, was sentenced to 14 years in the IDOC followed by one year of mandatory supervised release. He pleaded guilty to aggravated armed robbery and vehicular hijacking.

On May 5, Carbondale police responded to reports of an armed robbery near the 900 block of E. Grand Ave. The victims were approached by two men asking for a ride home that night and were robbed of personal items including cell phones, wallets, jewelry, cash and their car.

The suspects drove off in the victim’s car and later abandoned it on a nearby street.

Police say the victims walked back to their friend’s house to call for help.

The suspects were identified as Jordan and Smith.

The Carbondale Police Department investigated, along with the Illinois State Police and the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office.

Cervantez was responsible for the prosecution of both Jordan and Smith.

