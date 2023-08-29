Heartland Votes
18-year-old injured in UTV crash in Bollinger Co.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an 18-year-old was injured in a UTV crash Monday afternoon.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an 18-year-old was injured in a UTV crash Monday afternoon.
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an 18-year-old was injured in a UTV crash Monday afternoon.

According to the crash report, 18-year-old Alivia McNeely from Millersville, Mo. was driving a 2014 Polaris Ranger eastbound on County Road 336 when the UTV ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a ditch.

The crash took place at 4:15 p.m. on August 28, just three miles east of Scopus, Mo. in Bollinger County.

McNeely was taken to a hospital in Cape Girardeau, Mo. for treatment of moderate injuries.

