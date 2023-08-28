Heartland Votes
WOW! Much better this week.

By Grant Dade
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - We saw a very nice day across the Heartland this afternoon. In fact, the heat index was 36 degrees cooler this afternoon compared to last Friday. The pleasant weather will continue across the area through the work week. This evening will be clear calm and comfortable. Temperatures will be falling into the 60s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant again. Highs will reach the lower to middle 80s.

