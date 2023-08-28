Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Woman pleads guilty to stealing money from animal rescue

According to the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney, Elizabeth Hann entered pleas on...
According to the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney, Elizabeth Hann entered pleas on Monday, August 28 on two felony counts of stealing.(Cape Girardeau County Jail)
By Heartland News
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman pleaded guilty to stealing money from a southeast Missouri animal rescue group.

According to the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney, Elizabeth Hann entered pleas on Monday, August 28 on two felony counts of stealing.

The charges against Hann relate to money taken from Mac’s Mission, a non-profit animal rescue organization.

Her sentencing is set for October 23.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is dead after a crash on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County.
Mississippi man killed in crash on I-55 in Pemiscot County
The United States Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake in southeast Missouri Sunday...
M2.3 earthquake recorded near Howardville, Mo.
Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.
3 missing people found, one dead
A Poplar Bluff woman was seriously injured after her vehicle overturned in Butler County.
Woman seriously injured after vehicle overturns in Butler County
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant

Latest News

On Monday evening, August 28, leaders in Carbondale will gather to mark the 60th anniversary of...
Southern Ill. communities remember 60th anniversary of March on Washington
Cape Girardeau officers caught an alligator in a neighborhood Saturday evening, August 26.
Alligator captured in Cape Girardeau neighborhood
Three people from Paducah, Kentucky were injured in a single-vehicle crash just east of Wyatt,...
Three injured in single-vehicle crash in Mississippi Co.
Alligator found in Cape Girardeau; police searching for owner.
Alligator found in Cape Girardeau; police searching for owner