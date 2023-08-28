Woman pleads guilty to stealing money from animal rescue

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman pleaded guilty to stealing money from a southeast Missouri animal rescue group.

According to the Cape Girardeau County prosecuting attorney, Elizabeth Hann entered pleas on Monday, August 28 on two felony counts of stealing.

The charges against Hann relate to money taken from Mac’s Mission, a non-profit animal rescue organization.

Her sentencing is set for October 23.

