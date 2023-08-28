Heartland Votes
Two arrested on drug charges in Sikeston

Local Law Enforcement Agencies were able to gather and investigate information of subjects transporting fentanyl through southeast Missouri
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Two people from Sikeston were arrested on Friday, both on drug-related charges.

On Friday, August 25, Sikeston Department of Public Safety Narcotics Officers, New Madrid County Sheriff’s Deputies and DEA officers were able to gather and investigate information of subjects transporting fentanyl through southeast Missouri.

New Madrid County Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and conduct a traffic stop. A K-9 unit was utilized and alerted to the vehicle. A search was conducted and officers located fentanyl and a firearm.

According to a press release from the Sikeston DPS, the two subjects taken into custody have been identified and charged through the New Madrid County Prosecuting Attorney’s office.

Steven Townsend is being held on a NO BOND arrest warrant. He has been charged with Trafficking Drugs 1st Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Unlawful use of a Weapon.

Diamond Craft is also behind hold on a NO BOND arrest warrant. She has been charged with Trafficking Drugs 1st Degree.

