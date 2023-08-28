Three injured in single-vehicle crash in Mississippi Co.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Three people from Paducah, Kentucky were injured in a single-vehicle crash just east of Wyatt, Missouri Monday morning.

According to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 7:25 a.m. on August 28, 55-year-old Anthony Romans was driving eastbound with two passengers in a 2013 Dodge Caravan on U.S. 60. His vehicle went off the left side of the roadway before striking a tree.

All three occupants were injured. Anthony and 18-year-old LeeAnna Romans suffered minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to Missouri Delta Medical Center in Sikeston, Mo. 53-year-old Tarrie Romans was taken by Air Evac to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana for treatment of serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The vehicle was totaled.

