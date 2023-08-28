Heartland Votes
SNL’s Heidi Gardner, Kelce’s mother to take part in ‘World Largest Tailgate’ before NFL kickoff game

FILE - Heidi Gardner presents the award for best comeback athlete at the ESPY awards in Los...
FILE - Heidi Gardner presents the award for best comeback athlete at the ESPY awards in Los Angeles on July 12, 2023. Gardner and several entertainers are expected to take part in a virtual tailgate and concert experience before the NFL’s kickoff game in Kansas City next month. The show dubbed as the “World’s Largest Tailgate” looks to celebrate the start of the football season as the Super Bowl defending champion Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)(Mark Terrill/Invision/AP)
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Saturday Night Live” star Heidi Gardner will be among several entertainers expected to take part in a virtual tailgate and concert experience before the NFL’s kickoff game in Kansas City next month.

The show dubbed as the “World’s Largest Tailgate” looks to celebrate the start of the football season as the Super Bowl defending champion Chiefs host the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7, the team announced Monday. The event will be held live outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Along with Gardner's appearances during segments, the 90-minute show will be hosted by YouTube stars the Merrell Twins along with performances from DJ-producer duo Two Friends. The show will also feature internet personality Tabitha Swatosh and Donna Kelce, the mother of Chiefs star Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Chiefs Kingdom is wherever you are, and the World's Largest Tailgate is one way we can unite people in Kansas City, around the country and throughout the world around the fact that NFL football is back in a big way," Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a statement. The virtual seats can be reserved online.

Donovan said the Chiefs are proud of their team and tailgate culture with the hopes of creating a “unique music and entertainment experience.”

