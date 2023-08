CARBONDALE, IL. (KFVS) - The SEMO Soccer team shut out SIU 2-0 on Sunday, August 27 for their 2nd victory of the season.

The Redhawks got 2nd half goals from Cayla Koerner and Emily Baker to improve to 2-1-1 on the season.

Southeast returns to action Sunday, September 3 at Iowa for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff.

