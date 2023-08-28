Heartland Votes
Rodeo helps kick off opening weekend at Du Quoin State Fair

The rodeo at the Du Quoin State Fair drew a good sized crowd on Sunday.
By Heartland News
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Sunday was a packed day at the Du Quoin State Fair.  

One of the events on the schedule, the Rodeo, drew a good sized crowd.

One bull rider was excited about his chances to last 8 seconds in his ride.

“I love it. It’s fun. It gives you an adrenaline rush,” said bull rider Alex McLean. “It’s my dream, so I’m going to go as far as I can with it.”

The fair runs through September 4.

