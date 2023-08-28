Rodeo helps kick off opening weekend at Du Quoin State Fair

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Sunday was a packed day at the Du Quoin State Fair.

One of the events on the schedule, the Rodeo, drew a good sized crowd.

One bull rider was excited about his chances to last 8 seconds in his ride.

“I love it. It’s fun. It gives you an adrenaline rush,” said bull rider Alex McLean. “It’s my dream, so I’m going to go as far as I can with it.”

The fair runs through September 4.

