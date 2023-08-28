Pleasant week ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good afternoon, this week is shaping up to be a great end to the month of August. As winds shift to the northwest temperatures will feel slightly cooler and the dew points will remain below the 70s. Plenty of sunshine overhead is expected throughout the week. It is a perfect week for outdoor activities with afternoon high temperatures staying in the mid 80s. Evening lows could drop down to upper 50s in some areas. The holiday weekend is looking a bit warmer right now as winds shift back to the southwest bringing in more moisture.

