KC woman celebrates 104th birthday

A Kansas City woman celebrates 104 years around the sun. Happy Birthday Mason Byrd.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman celebrated her 104th birthday Saturday evening with friends and family.

Mason Byrd, born in 1919, was surrounded with her children, grand-children, great grand-children and several others.

It was all smiles as she enjoyed the festivities and took beautiful selfies.

Just keep smiling. Then everybody will know everything’s alright.

Mason Byrd

Byrd wore a Tiera, and sat in a grand chair as she was the main attraction for the joyous occasion.

From KCTV5 to you, Mrs. Byrd, HAPPY BIRTHDAY and keep smiling!

