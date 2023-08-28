KC woman celebrates 104th birthday
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman celebrated her 104th birthday Saturday evening with friends and family.
Mason Byrd, born in 1919, was surrounded with her children, grand-children, great grand-children and several others.
It was all smiles as she enjoyed the festivities and took beautiful selfies.
Just keep smiling. Then everybody will know everything’s alright.
Byrd wore a Tiera, and sat in a grand chair as she was the main attraction for the joyous occasion.
From KCTV5 to you, Mrs. Byrd, HAPPY BIRTHDAY and keep smiling!
