I-24 eastbound open after trailer fire

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Trigg County 911 Dispatch reports that Interstate 24 eastbound traffic has returned to normal flow at the 63 mile marker after a trailer fire.

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the trailer was loaded with hay that was on fire. The fire has been extinguished and the trailer has been removed.

The site is cleared and all lanes are open.

