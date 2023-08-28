Heartland Football Friday 9/1

(KFVS) - Another night on the field with Heartland Football Friday on September 1.

Our featured games include:

Francis Howell at Jackson

Hillsboro at Cape Central

Portageville at Hayti (Game of the Night)

Malden at Kelly

St. Vincent at Scott City

New Madrid County Central at East Prairie

Dexter at Sikeston

Murphysboro at Anna-Jonesboro

West Frankfort at Herrin

Kennett at Doniphan

Poplar Bluff at Valley View, Ark.

