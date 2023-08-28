Heartland Football Friday 9/1
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Another night on the field with Heartland Football Friday on September 1.
You can click here to check scores on Friday night.
Our featured games include:
- Francis Howell at Jackson
- Hillsboro at Cape Central
- Portageville at Hayti (Game of the Night)
- Malden at Kelly
- St. Vincent at Scott City
- New Madrid County Central at East Prairie
- Dexter at Sikeston
- Murphysboro at Anna-Jonesboro
- West Frankfort at Herrin
- Kennett at Doniphan
- Poplar Bluff at Valley View, Ark.
You can send us your photos and videos from the game below.
