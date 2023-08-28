Heartland Football Friday 9/1

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 28, 2023
(KFVS) - Another night on the field with Heartland Football Friday on September 1.

You can click here to check scores on Friday night.

Our featured games include:

  • Francis Howell at Jackson
  • Hillsboro at Cape Central
  • Portageville at Hayti (Game of the Night)
  • Malden at Kelly
  • St. Vincent at Scott City
  • New Madrid County Central at East Prairie
  • Dexter at Sikeston
  • Murphysboro at Anna-Jonesboro
  • West Frankfort at Herrin
  • Kennett at Doniphan
  • Poplar Bluff at Valley View, Ark.

You can send us your photos and videos from the game below.

