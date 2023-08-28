Heartland Votes
Fugitive caught hiding in camper in Colp, Ill.

Nichole R. Gower was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and cited for resisting/obstructing a peace officer.(Williamson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLP, Ill. (KFVS) - A fugitive was arrested after she was found hiding in a camper in southern Illinois.

Nichole R. Gower was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant and cited for resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

On August 15, at around 10:52 p.m., Williamson County deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant at a camper on Garfield Street in Colp. They say the suspect, Gower, had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Williamson County for aggravated battery to a peace officer.

Deputies say they knocked on the camper door and could hear “an aggressive dog barking and growling.” They say Gower then opened the door about 6 inches, saw it was law enforcement and immediately shut and locked the door.

According to the sheriff’s office, they tried multiple times to get Gower to voluntarily leave the camper. After an hour-long standoff, deputies opened the camper door with some force.

Deputies found Gower in the back of the camper hiding behind a blanket and holding an unknown “cylindrical” object. She was ordered to drop the object and show her hands, which they say she refused.

After being sprayed with Oleoresin Capsicum spray, Gower was taken into custody without incident.

She was taken to the Williamson County Jail.

