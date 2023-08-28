First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

Heartland Votes
Much nicer pattern for the work week ahead...
By Brian Alworth
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:08 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
A much nicer late summer pattern is developing for this week. As the weekend’s system heads off to the southeast, northerly flow aloft will blow in slightly cooler and significantly less humid air. Dew points look to drop through the 60s and even into the 50s in some areas over the next couple of days. Daytime highs and nighttime lows will be a bit below average for much of the work week, before rebounding again by the weekend. Patchy fog will be possible during the late nights and early morning…..especially around lakes and rivers.

One feature of the weather this week will be the dryness. Although some areas picked up significant rain this weekend, other areas had little or no rain, and there will be no real chance of rain for the next several days. This may eventually lead to fields and yards becoming unusually dry by the end of the week. This could become a more significant problem into early September as longer range models are showing hot and dry weather to start the month.

