First Alert: Beautiful late summer pattern

(KFVS) - We’re in store for a beautiful late summer pattern this week.

Sunny skies and low humidity will make for very pleasant conditions.

Daytime highs and nighttime lows will be a bit below average for much of the work week, before rebounding again by the weekend.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and lows will be in the 60s, but a few areas could dip into the 50s.

Patchy fog will be possible during the late nights and early morning hours, especially around lakes and rivers.

With no rain in the forecast, fields and yards will likely become unusually dry by the end of the week.

Afternoon highs look to rebound into the low 90s over the weekend and early next week.

