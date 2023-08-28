Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Beautiful late summer pattern

A beautiful summer morning in Jackson County, Ill.
A beautiful summer morning in Jackson County, Ill.(Source: cNews/Jane Rhoden)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - We’re in store for a beautiful late summer pattern this week.

Sunny skies and low humidity will make for very pleasant conditions.

Daytime highs and nighttime lows will be a bit below average for much of the work week, before rebounding again by the weekend.

Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and lows will be in the 60s, but a few areas could dip into the 50s.

Patchy fog will be possible during the late nights and early morning hours, especially around lakes and rivers.

With no rain in the forecast, fields and yards will likely become unusually dry by the end of the week.

Afternoon highs look to rebound into the low 90s over the weekend and early next week.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The United States Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake in southeast Missouri Sunday...
M2.3 earthquake recorded near Howardville, Mo.
Darrell Jones was going northbound on a 2015 Harley Davidson when the vehicle in front of him...
Tennessee man dead after traffic accident in Pemiscot County
A Poplar Bluff woman was seriously injured after her vehicle overturned in Butler County.
Woman seriously injured after vehicle overturns in Butler County
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
A suspect is in custody after leading deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Vehicle theft suspect leads law enforcement on high-speed chase in Williamson County, Ill.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Monday Morning Outlook
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Rain showers and cooler temperatures to end your weekend
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 8/27
First Alert: Rainy, cloudy conditions Sunday morning; flooding possible
The United States Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake in southeast Missouri Sunday...
M2.3 earthquake recorded near Howardville, Mo.