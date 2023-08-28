Film crew shooting faith-based movie in the Heartland shedding light on human trafficking

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some have noticed a movie crew filming in parts of southeast Missouri.

The film is called “Under the Surface.”

Executive producer and Heartland native Brent McMinn says this is a faith-based film bringing a true story to light in an effort to raise awareness surrounding sex trafficking and love of Christ.

According to the film’s Facebook page, the plot centers around a 15-year-old girl abducted and trafficked by her captors. Years later the girl returns home to her family after receiving help from a stranger.

The film highlights her journey in overcoming her trauma and how she finds peace and healing through professional health and the Christian faith.

The director of the film, Richie Johns, explains the movie is based on the lives of two women combined into one story.

“We believe this story is going to change lives,” said Johns. “We want to bring awareness on the subject. It’s a story that needs to be told.”

Richie said the story of the two women is inspirational and far reaching.

“It’s already impacting the lives of our cast and our crew and the community here that’s been partnering with us as well,” said Richie.

McMinn, a Patton, Mo. native, echoes Richie in when it comes to the impact of the film.

“It’s actually really tough watching it, even though I’ve been involved for 9 months now and read the script numerous times,” said McMinn. “Even though when there are some abduction scenes that actually happened and when I’m watching those, I mean it brought me to tears just watching the rehearsals.”

McMinn hopes every father and mother who see the film will have the same reaction and come away from the film saying “This could be my daughter.”

He also wants the audience to feel inspired.

“We also want to show in this movie that no matter how you’ve been hurt in life, whether it’s from you were traumatized as a child, abused as a child or come out of a bad relationship that there is hope and there is life after trauma and that you can thrive through proper community, faith and for us, we believe the experience with God is a way you can thrive.”

Filming in the Cape Girardeau area is expected to wrap up in the next four weeks, or through most of September.

Some in the Heartland are participating in the film and partnering with the production.

McMinn and Johns hope to have the film released in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.