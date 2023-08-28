Driver, 3 juveniles arrested after Carbondale police find gun during traffic stop

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A driver and three juveniles were arrested after police found a gun in a car during a traffic stop.

Chrishon A. Sawyer, 18, of Carbondale, was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and driving while license suspended. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

Three juveniles in the vehicle, ages 15; 16; and 17, were arrested for curfew violations and released to their guardians.

According to Carbondale police, they stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of South Wall Street around 1:55 a.m. on Sunday, August 27.

They say the driver, later identified as Sawyer, had a suspended driver’s license. Officers arrested him and found a gun in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121, the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.