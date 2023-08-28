City of Jackson to flush fire hydrants on east side this fall

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson will be flushing some of its fire hydrants on the east end of town this fall.

According to a release from the city, there are more than 800 fire hydrants in service in the city. These hydrants are flow tested and maintained to ensure they are in good working order and to determine that each hydrant has sufficient flow for firefighters.

The city announced they will be flowing more than 200 hydrants beginning September 5 and will be completed by October 31. The areas being tested are on the eastern side of town, from Shawnee Blvd. to the eastern edge of the city limits.

According to the release, hydrant flowing does not affect the safety of the water supply, but water may appear cloudy or discolored while the lines are flushed due to a temporary stirring of sediments.

Residents can clear up the discolored water in their homes or businesses by flushing water through the plumbing. The city recommends using outside spigots and bathtubs to flush. Additionally, the city urges residents to avoid washing clothes in the discolored water as this could result in staining.

According to the city’s adopted fire code, the fire hydrants should not be obstructed. There must be a 3 foot clear space around the circumference of the fire hydrants to allow easy hose connections to the hydrant and the efficient use of hydrant wrenches, spanner wrenches and other tools needed by the apparatus engineer.

There will be signs posted in areas where fire hydrant testing is being conducted.

