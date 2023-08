CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An alligator was captured in a neighborhood on Saturday evening, August 26.

According to Cape Girardeau police, the alligator was caught in the 600 block of Red Bud Circle. A communications officer responded and took the alligator.

Officers are looking for its owner.

