3 of 6 wards in Cape Girardeau to have elections in April 2024

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city says council election season will start September 25.

According to the city of Cape Girardeau, three of its six wards will have elections on April 4, 2024. The process for that election will start in September.

They say incumbents may choose to run for wards 3 and 5, but the ward 4 representative will term-out.

On Sept. 25, nominating petitions will be available in the city clerk’s office at city hall, 44 North Lorimier. Petitions for election will need to be signed by at least 50 registered voters who are residents of the ward where the candidate is seeking nomination.

The petitions will then be filed starting at 8 a.m. on October 24 at city hall. The filing closes on November 21.

If more than two candidates file for any one office, a primary election will be held on February 6.

The general election is April 4.

Qualifications for council office include:

21 years old

Citizen of the United States

Resident of the city at the time of the election

Resident of the city at least two (2) consecutive years immediately preceding election

Resident of the ward at least 90 consecutive days immediately preceding the first day of filing

Qualified registered voter

Shall not owe any city fees, license or taxes

According to the city, under its council/manager form of government, the mayor and city council establish policy and law. They appoint the city manager, treasurer, clerk and judge. The city manager appoints all other staff.

The mayor is elected for a four-year term, and the six city council members are elected from wards for staggered, four-year terms.

The mayor and city council members serve part-time for a $150 or $100 per month stipend, respectively.

The election for mayor and city council wards 1, 2 and 6 will be in April 2026.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.