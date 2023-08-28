2 arrested, 1 wanted on various charges after running from traffic stop

Heartland Votes
Two people were arrested and one is wanted on various charges after the three ran from a traffic stop.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Two people were arrested and one is wanted on various charges after the three ran from a traffic stop.

Robert R. Martin, 20, of Herrin, was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, resisting a peace officer and a Saline County warrant for aggravated domestic battery.

A 17 year old was arrested on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and resisting a peace officer, in addition to two warrants.

According to Carbondale police, officers stopped a vehicle in the 500 block of East Main Street for a traffic violation around 11:20 p.m. on Friday, August 25. When the vehicle came to a stop, three people ran from the vehicle.

Police say one of the occupants was recognized as a 17-year-old male known to be wanted on a Jackson County juvenile warrant for a weapons offense and an Illinois Department of Corrections parole violation warrant.

The juvenile was caught in the 300 block of East Walnut Street and taken into custody. Martin was found in the 400 block of East Jackson Street and taken into custody. They were both taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The third suspect was last seen in the 300 block of East Walnut Street.

Officers recovered two guns during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121, the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS.

