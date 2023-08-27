Woman seriously injured after vehicle overturns in Butler County

Heartland Votes
A Poplar Bluff woman was seriously injured after her vehicle overturned in Butler County.
A Poplar Bluff woman was seriously injured after her vehicle overturned in Butler County.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A Poplar Bluff woman was seriously injured after her vehicle overturned in Butler County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident took place at 4:45 p.m. on August 26, eight miles south of Poplar Bluff.

The driver was identified as 48-year-old Gigi Fowler. Fowler was going southbound on US 67, when her vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned.

Fowler was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau to be treated for serious injuries. Her vehicle was totaled and she was not wearing a safety device.

