Vehicle theft suspect leads law enforcement on high-speed chase in Williamson County, Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A suspect is in custody after leading deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

According to a release from the sheriff’s office, on August 15 around 5:47 p.m., deputies, led by Sheriff Jeff Diederich, received a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle, a yellow pickup truck with no registration plates, was last seen leaving southbound on Water Street from Johnston City.

Authorities observed a yellow pickup truck with no visible plates, while traveling westbound on Stotlar Road near Illinois Route 37. After attempting to stop the vehicle, the suspect fled at a high rate of speed leading authorities on a high-speed chase through Johnston City and rural Williamson Co.

The suspect traveled westbound on 5th St. crossing Ill. Rte. 37 at high speeds. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect disobeyed seven stop signs throughout the pursuit without yielding to cross traffic.

After turning southbound on Prosperity Rd., the suspect swerved into the passing lane, striking Sheriff Diederich’s patrol vehicle. The truck continued southbound, reaching speeds more than 100 miles per hour.

A precision immobilization technique (PIT) was conducted to disable the truck, after authorities observed the suspect driving with a willful and wanton disregard for the safety of both the people and things around them. After utilizing the PIT, the truck lost traction and stopped in an open field north of Prosperity Rd.

Law enforcement apprehended the driver and passenger of the vehicle without further incident. The driver, identified as Kassie Pope, was taken into custody.

Pope, who is on parole, was taken to Williamson County Jail, and charged with no valid registration, disobeying stop sign (7), criminal damage/government property, obstructing justice, reckless driving, driving with license revoked, possession stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

