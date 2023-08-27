Tennessee man dead after traffic accident in Pemiscot County

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One man is dead after a traffic accident on Interstate 55 in Pemiscot County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident took place on August 27 around 11:08 a.m. The crash location was at I-55 northbound, mile marker 30.8.

55-year-old Darrell Jones of Tennessee was going northbound on a 2015 Harley Davidson when the vehicle in front of him stopped. Jones struck the vehicle in the rear. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Pemiscot County Coroner, Brian Irons, at 12:00 p.m.

Jones was transported by Irons to the Hayti Funeral Home. This is the 43rd fatality for MSHP Troop E in 2023.

