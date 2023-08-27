Sikeston DPS issues Endangered SILVER Advisory

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston DPS has issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult man.

The missing adult is 80-year-old Jack Eubanks, who was last seen around 7:15 p.m. on August 26, at 812 Montgomery St. Apartment A in Sikeston.

Eubanks is described as a black male who is 6′1″ and weighs 200 pounds. He is balding with black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a black skull cap with the Kansas City Chiefs logo, a black and gray checked shirt, and black jeans.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Eubanks left the residence on foot. Prior to leaving, he was said to seem confused and made statements that didn’t make sense.

The Silver Advisory said that Eubanks has possible dementia. Anyone seeing Eubanks or anyone who has any information related to him are asked to call the Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.