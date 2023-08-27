Heartland Votes
Rain showers and cooler temperatures to end your weekend

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 8/27
By Meghan Smith
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning heartland. A few light showers lingers around this morning after last nights thunderstorms. Conditions will stay cloudy for this morning. However we will see another chance for showers and thunderstorms today, between 11am and 1pm. Expect to see drier condition by this evening.

Temps in the low 80s for today, finally a cool down after last weeks heat wave. The nice temperatures will stay around as we look into the work week, not seeing another warm up till next weekend.

