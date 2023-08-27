Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Independence Street temporarily blocked following two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau

According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Patrolman Bobby Newton, only minor injuries were...
According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Patrolman Bobby Newton, only minor injuries were reported.(Olivia Tock)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau left part of Independence Street temporarily blocked this afternoon.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Patrolman Bobby Newton, the accident happened around 2:45 p.m. on August 27.

The crash left the road temporarily blocked on Independence and Caruthers Street.

Currently, only minor injuries have been reported. The road has been reopened.

We will continue to update when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
The United States Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake in southeast Missouri Sunday...
M2.3 earthquake recorded near Howardville, Mo.
Heartland Football Friday featured games 8/25
Heartland Football Friday featured games for 8/25
A Poplar Bluff woman was seriously injured after her vehicle overturned in Butler County.
Woman seriously injured after vehicle overturns in Butler County
Two women were injured after their vehicle overturned in Pemiscot County.
Two injured after vehicle overturn in Pemiscot County

Latest News

Darrell Jones was going northbound on a 2015 Harley Davidson when the vehicle in front of him...
Tennessee man dead after traffic accident in Pemiscot County
A suspect is in custody after leading deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Vehicle theft suspect leads law enforcement on high-speed chase in Williamson County, Ill.
The Sikeston DPS has canceled an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing adult man.
Sikeston DPS cancels Endangered SILVER Advisory; missing man found safe
The United States Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake in southeast Missouri Sunday...
M2.3 earthquake recorded near Howardville, Mo.