Independence Street temporarily blocked following two vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A two-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau left part of Independence Street temporarily blocked this afternoon.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Patrolman Bobby Newton, the accident happened around 2:45 p.m. on August 27.

The crash left the road temporarily blocked on Independence and Caruthers Street.

Currently, only minor injuries have been reported. The road has been reopened.

We will continue to update when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.