I-24 eastbound restricted to one lane due to trailer fire

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Trigg County 911 Dispatch reports that Interstate 24 eastbound traffic is restricted to one lane at the 63 mile marker due to a trailer fire.

According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the trailer is loaded with hay being towed by a pickup and the hay is on fire. Responders at the site are attempting to push the hay off on the shoulder of the roadway to allow the fire department to put out the fire.

Eastbound traffic is moved to the left-hand or passing lane at the site. This is estimated to last until 8:00 p.m. on August 27.

