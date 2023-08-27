Heavy rain impacting roads in the Heartland
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Due to heavy rain, some road crews in the Heartland have reported minor flooding.
As of 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 27, the following roads are closed because of previous flooding:
KENTUCKY
Trigg County
- KY 1507/Barefield Road is CLOSED at the 1mm north of KY 958/Montgomery Church Rd - Signs and barricades posted
- KY 128/Wallonia Rd is CLOSED at the 6mm about a mile east of KY 124/Cerulean Rd - Signs and barricades posted
Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.