Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

First Alert: Rainy, cloudy conditions Sunday morning; flooding possible

First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 8/27
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Storms continue to move through the Heartland this morning, bringing rain and low severe weather threats.

Our western counties will see heavy patches rain and cloudy conditions this morning, with gusty winds and a chance of small hail in some areas. This storm system that made its way across our area overnight, will move out by around noon today.

There are chances of scattered showers this evening, but most places will stay dry. Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s to low 80s throughout the day.

Due to the lack of rain last week and heavy downpours this weekend, there is a possibility for flooding in some areas.

For your work week, conditions are looking to be sunny, warm and clear.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, ‘Price Is Right’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99
Heartland Football Friday featured games 8/25
Heartland Football Friday featured games for 8/25
Kevin Hart said he has muscle tears in his lower abdomen and abductors.
Actor Kevin Hart says he’s the ‘dumbest man alive’ after landing himself in wheelchair
15-year-old Chloe Alison Adams was last seen on August 16. She was seen around 10:30 a.m. when...
Fredericktown Police Department looking for runaway teen
Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department are investigating after a home was found...
Cape Girardeau PD investigating after home damaged by bullet

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heat continues for this morning, with a chance for storms by this afternoon.
First Alert weather at 6 a.m. 8/26
First Alert: Storms moving in this afternoon
Heat indices, on average, will again be between 110 and 115 degrees this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY extended through today due to high heat index values
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Excessive heat warning continues for today