First Alert: Rainy, cloudy conditions Sunday morning; flooding possible

(KFVS) - Storms continue to move through the Heartland this morning, bringing rain and low severe weather threats.

Our western counties will see heavy patches rain and cloudy conditions this morning, with gusty winds and a chance of small hail in some areas. This storm system that made its way across our area overnight, will move out by around noon today.

There are chances of scattered showers this evening, but most places will stay dry. Temperatures will stay in the mid 70s to low 80s throughout the day.

Due to the lack of rain last week and heavy downpours this weekend, there is a possibility for flooding in some areas.

For your work week, conditions are looking to be sunny, warm and clear.

