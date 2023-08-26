Two people injured after race boat flips at Lake of the Ozarks; boat was not involved in the shootout race event

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were taken to the hospital after their race boat overturned Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F Twitter, the boat crashed in the middle of the Grand Glaize Arm near Public Beach #2.

Troopers are investigating an injury boat crash in the middle of the Grand Glaize Arm near Public Beach #2 at Lake of

the Ozarks.



Three people were on the boat when it overturned. Two occupants sustained minor injuries and have been transported for medical treatment. pic.twitter.com/c5WlZ4fBOw — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 26, 2023

Authorities say three people were on the boat, and two of them suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The race boat was flipped back over and towed to the shore.



Lake of the Ozarks is very busy this weekend so please be careful if you’re out on the water. pic.twitter.com/KqJfL5OjHA — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) August 26, 2023

MSHP Water crews worked to flip the boat back right side up. Authorities say the boat was not part of the Shootout Race event being held at Lake of the Ozarks.

