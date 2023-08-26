Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Two people injured after race boat flips at Lake of the Ozarks; boat was not involved in the shootout race event

Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KY3) - Two people were taken to the hospital after their race boat overturned Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F Twitter, the boat crashed in the middle of the Grand Glaize Arm near Public Beach #2.

Authorities say three people were on the boat, and two of them suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

MSHP Water crews worked to flip the boat back right side up. Authorities say the boat was not part of the Shootout Race event being held at Lake of the Ozarks.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The United States Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake in southeast Missouri Sunday...
M2.3 earthquake recorded near Howardville, Mo.
Darrell Jones was going northbound on a 2015 Harley Davidson when the vehicle in front of him...
Tennessee man dead after traffic accident in Pemiscot County
A Poplar Bluff woman was seriously injured after her vehicle overturned in Butler County.
Woman seriously injured after vehicle overturns in Butler County
300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
A suspect is in custody after leading deputies with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office on a...
Vehicle theft suspect leads law enforcement on high-speed chase in Williamson County, Ill.

Latest News

300 block of Market Street
‘Another gun violence tragedy’: 2 dead, 4 injured after shooting at Louisville restaurant
Local Law Enforcement Agencies were able to gather and investigate information of subjects...
Two arrested on drug charges in Sikeston
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Interstate 24 eastbound traffic has returned...
I-24 eastbound open after trailer fire
FILE
Two-year-old boy from Illinois drowns at Lake of the Ozarks
Due to heavy rain, some road crews in the Heartland have reported minor flooding.
Heavy rain impacting roads in the Heartland