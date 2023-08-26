Heartland Votes
Two injured after vehicle overturn in Pemiscot County

Two women were injured after their vehicle overturned in Pemiscot County.
Two women were injured after their vehicle overturned in Pemiscot County.
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WARDELL, Mo. (KFVS) - Two women were injured after their vehicle overturned in Pemiscot County.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Crash Reports, the accident took place on 11:30 a.m. on August 26, south of Wardell, Mo.

The vehicle was going southbound on Route B, four miles south of Wardell. The vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned, injuring the driver, 36-year-old Kimberly Shank of Wardell, and the passenger, 36-year-old Whitney McCoy of Hayti.

Both Shank and McCoy were taken by private vehicle to the Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti. Shank received minor injuries while McCoy received moderate injuries.

The vehicle was totaled in the accident. Shank was wearing a safety device, while McCoy was not.

