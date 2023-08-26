Heartland Votes
Theft call results in wanted fugitive arrest, one suspect at large in McCracken County

A suspect is still at large. He is described a black male, medium build with black hair. He was last seen running across Interstate 24 towards Husband Road.(McCracken County Sheriff’s Office)
By Josh Seabaugh
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A theft call results in the arrest of a wanted fugitive, with another suspect still at large in McCracken County.

On Friday, August 25, around 5:17 p.m., deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a business on Old Husbands Road in reference to a theft.

Through an investigation, one suspect was identified as 31-year-old Deshun Williams of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Williams had three felony warrants out of Tennessee. He was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

A second suspect is still at large. He is described a black male, medium build with black hair. He was seen wearing a purple shirt and gold chain and was last seen running across Interstate 24 towards Husband Road.

Despite searching for around four hours with drones and a Police K9, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was unable to locate him. The Sheriff’s Office asks that all residents in the area be vigilant make sure their homes and cars are locked.

Deputies are still in the area and will be throughout Friday night.

