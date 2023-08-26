Mowing crews to start work along area highways in western Ky.

Heartland Votes
Mowing crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be working along highways in western Kentucky starting Monday, August 28.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Mo. (KFVS) - Mowing crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be working along highways in western Kentucky starting Monday, August 28.

According to KYTC, crews plan to start work in Carlisle County and Ballard County on Monday, then move into McCracken County over the next week. The crews will then work through Livingston, Crittenden and Lyon Counties in the coming weeks.

Due to a period of drought, followed by heavy rainfall and flash flooding, the contractor is starting the final round of mowing earlier than normal in an effort to deal with the rapid growth of vegetation.

Mowing zones will be marked by signs and should be treated with the same caution as other work zones. Drivers are urged to reduce their speed and be alert for slow-moving tractors and support vehicles.

Mowers will be out working anytime weather conditions allow during daylight hours.

