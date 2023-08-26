Medical helicopter called to UTV rollover crash

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a UTV rollover crash near Tyler, Missouri.

The crash happened before 8 p.m. on Friday.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, two people were involved.

A medical helicopter has been called to the scene.

Cooter Fire Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol are assisting.

K8 News will continue to provide updates on this story as they become available.

