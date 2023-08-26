Local authors meeting at Cape Girardeau Public Library

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau’s Public Library is hosting a local author’s book fair and signing.

Taking place on September 2, the event is where you can meet the faces behind the books that are written locally in Cape Girardeau.

Alli Boyer works in the library as the Youth Services Coordinator. Boyer said she is excited to see it come to life.

”It’s a great time to just come meet these local authors, see what they are writing about,” said Boyer. “I know there’s going to be book signings, there will be door prizes, so it’s a great way to learn more about the community.”

Boyer said both adult and children’s books authors will be in attendance. The event starts at 1 p.m. and goes until 3:30 p.m.

