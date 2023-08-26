Heartland Votes
Heat continues for this morning, with a chance for storms by this afternoon.

By Meghan Smith
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good morning and happy Saturday heartland. Expect to see high heat index values once again for today, with an excessive heat warning continuing till this evening. Air temps will be sitting in the low to mid 90s, however heat index values are expected to hit triple digits, 100-105 for most of the area. On the plus side this will finally be are last day of this relentless heat as a cold will move in through this evening. Temperatures will fall back into the low 80s for tomorrow and into next week.

Staying fairly dry for this morning, with a slight change of scattered thunderstorms after 2pm. The main threat will be heavy down pours and very gusty winds.

