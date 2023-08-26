Hands-free driving, firearms in schools and more: MO laws taking effect Aug 28

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - August 28 is the first day for several new Missouri laws to be enacted. Read on to see which ones may impact your day to day.

To read the “truly agreed to and finally passed version” of each bill, refer to the Missouri State website.

Patrol Records : Allows basic crash reports to be disseminated by an automated, electronic system. It should decrease the amount of time it takes to get a basic crash report back.

Missouri Rap Back Program : Repeals the stipulation that a person must have had a Missouri and national criminal record review within the last six years in order for an updated criminal history record to be requested by a Missouri Rap Back participant.

Log Truck Requirements: Log trucks can now carry up to 109,600 pounds instead of 105,000 pounds.

Medical Examiner’s Certificate: Medical examiners’s certificates for commercial driver’s licenses or instruction permits can now also be sent to the state by mail, fax, or email.

Missing Children : Changes the definition of “missing child” to “include persons under 18 years of age, foster children regardless of age, emancipated minors, homeless youth, or unaccompanied minors.”

If any person caring for a child notices that the child has gone missing, they must report it to law enforcement within two hours of noticing. Law enforcement must immediately submit that information to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

In the event of a missing child, law enforcement must investigate it properly and maintain contact with the person who has custody of the child. The child’s status as missing cannot be removed until they are found or the case is closed.

Offense of Property Damage in the First Degree : Adds teller machines and automatic teller machines (ATMs) to the list of things that are felonies if a person “knowingly damages, modifies, or destroys” them.

Offense of Stealing : Stealing a teller machine or automatic teller machine (ATM) is now a class C felony. Stealing a letter, post card, or package delivered by a common carrier (UPS, USPS, etc.) is now a class E felony.

Firearms in Schools : It is not unlawful for a school officer commissioned by the school board to bring a firearm into a school or on a school bus.

Offense with Interference with Transportation of Livestock : Stopping or otherwise interfering with a livestock vehicle, purposefully bothering livestock that is confined in a vehicle, and giving livestock in transit a substance that impacts its health or use as livestock is a class E felony. Any further offenses are considered class C.

This act does not apply to law enforcement officers enforcing the law.

Peace Officer Basic Training : Peace Officers must have a minimum of 600 basic training hours to be licensed, up from the previous minimum requirement of 470.

Disciplinary Procedures for Peace Officers : Adds new reasons for why the Department of Public Safety could discipline a Peace Officer. These reasons include if an officer:

Cannot do their job with reasonable competency or safety

Commits a crime (regardless of whether they are sentenced for it)

Does something reckless or morally dubious with no regard for public safety

Tests positive for controlled substance use without a prescription for that controlled substance

Is on a suspended or revoked license somewhere else

“Has committed any act of gross misconduct indicating inability to function as a peace officer.”

Collection of Sales Tax by Motor Vehicle Dealers : Once the Department of Revenue (DOR) modernizes its system for vehicle titling and registration, driver licensing, and liens, all licensed motor vehicle dealers will collect and send the sales tax they collect when selling cars to the DOR.

Operation of Motor Vehicles While Using Electronic Communication Devices- the Hands Free Law : Starting Monday, Mo drivers must put phones down or risk being pulled over.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.