Fredericktown Police Department looking for runaway teen

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Fredericktown Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a teenaged girl who has been missing for over a week.

Posted on August 26, The FPD’s Facebook account said that 15-year-old Chloe Alison Adams was last seen on August 16. She was seen around 10:30 a.m. when she left the home of a family friend in Fredericktown.

Police Chief Eric Hovis said that Adams had been recently staying in Fredericktown after some family troubles in Illinois, including the passing of her mother.

Local authorities have been working with state and federal agencies to locate Adams. Numerous searches have been conducted daily, and according to the FPD, they have been using every resource at their disposal.

Chief Hovis said Adams left a note saying she would be back in a few days and to not call the police. Due to the note, the FPD said the case does not qualify for an AMBER Alert. However, Chief Hovis said this is still a serious manner as she has not returned or contacted any friends or family since she left.

If you have any information about Chloe Adams or her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Fredericktown Police Department at 573-783-3660.

