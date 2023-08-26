First Alert: Storms moving in this afternoon

(KFVS) - It’s starting off mostly dry this morning, but by the afternoon, expect some storms to move through the Heartland.

This morning, conditions are looking mostly dry and clear, with temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. However, rain is in the forecast around 4:30 p.m. This weather system will increase around 6 p.m., bringing low threats of gusty winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail in some places. Temps will be in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

