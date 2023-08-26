Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau PD investigating after home damaged by bullet

Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department are investigating after a home was found...
(File image - Pixabay)
By Olivia Tock
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers with the Cape Girardeau Police Department are investigating after a home was found with a bullet hole in the door early Friday morning.

According to Patrolman Bobby Newton, on August 25 around 1:45 a.m. officers responded to the 400-block of S. Benton Street for a shots fired report.

Officers found evidence in the area, as well as a home that had an apparent bullet hole in the door.

No injuries were reported and no suspects have been taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

