3 missing people found, one dead

Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT
DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the death of a woman after she was reported missing with two children.

They were reported missing out of Campbell, Mo. Friday evening, according to law enforcement.

Multiple agencies out of Dunklin County located a vehicle in a field between Senath and Kennett Saturday. When they found the vehicle, a woman and two children were also found.

The woman, identified as Megan Oxley of Campbell, AR, was pronounced dead at the scene and transported by the Dunklin County coroner, according to a post from Kennett 911 Communications.

Law enforcement said the two children were suffering from heat exhaustion when they were found.

They were taken to a hospital where they are expected to recover.

Law enforcement says this is an ongoing investigation

This is a developing story and we will update this article as new information becomes available.

