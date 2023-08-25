U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road near hospital in Paducah down to one lane due to bulge in pavement

Heartland Votes
U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road near the Kennedy Drive intersection and Lourdes Mercy Health entrance in Paducah is reduced to one lane on Friday, August 25 and will likely continue into next week.(MGN Online)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road near the Kennedy Drive intersection and Lourdes Mercy Health entrance in Paducah is reduced to one lane on Friday, August 25 and will likely continue into next week.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), a bulge appeared in the pavement along the passing lane of U.S. 45 at a drilling worksite.

KYTC said an Atmos Energy crew has been working along the right of way drilling under the roadway north of the I-24 Paducah exit 7 interchange for placement of a new gas line.

As they were drilling, the crew reported seeing the bulge.

KYTC said engineers are working to figure out what caused the bulge and how to best precede.

Meantime, U.S. 45/Lone Oak Road near the Kennedy Drive intersection and Lourdes will remain down to one lane.

KYTC said this could last into next week.

Patients, employees and visitors exiting the Lourdes entrance are urged to be aware of this lane restriction near the hospital entrance.

