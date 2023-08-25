Small earthquake recorded near Missouri-Tennessee state line

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A small earthquake register after midnight on Friday, August 25.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded 5.8 miles northwest of Tiptonville, Tennessee at 12:45 a.m.

The USGS earthquake map shows the epicenter was close to the Missouri-Tennessee state line in the Mississippi River. and directly east of Portageville.

At least three people have reported feeling the quake.

To learn more about the earthquake, click here for the USGS website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.