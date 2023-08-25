Heartland Votes
Back to School HQ

Small earthquake recorded near Missouri-Tennessee state line

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered 5.8 miles northwest of...
According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake registered 5.8 miles northwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. at 12:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.(Source: USGS)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A small earthquake register after midnight on Friday, August 25.

According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded 5.8 miles northwest of Tiptonville, Tennessee at 12:45 a.m.

The USGS earthquake map shows the epicenter was close to the Missouri-Tennessee state line in the Mississippi River. and directly east of Portageville.

At least three people have reported feeling the quake.

To learn more about the earthquake, click here for the USGS website.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Attorney Russ Oliver filed the first state lawsuit against Tyson Foods on behalf of a Scott...
Lawsuit filed against Tyson Foods on behalf of southeast Mo. family
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Heat indices, on average, will again be between 110 and 115 degrees this afternoon.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY extended through today due to high heat index values
A juvenile is accused of threatening to “shoot up” a daycare.
Juvenile accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Cape Girardeau daycare
Stephanie Freels delivered the quintuplets, four girls and one boy, with no complications at 27...
Couple welcomes quintuplets: ‘It’s only going to get sweeter’

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Heat wave end in sight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Almost through this heat wave!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Action Day continues due to heat
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Action Day for heat again tomorrow