SIUC reveals new logo

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale is debuting a new look, that is when it comes to their logo.

The college has combined their academic logo with the dog head of Saluki athletics.

SIUC's new logo combines their academic logo with the dog head of Saluki athletics. (Source: Southern Illinois University Carbondale)

From banners across campus to stationery and online, SIUC is showcasing their new brand.

“Our logo showcases our proud history, first-class academics, premier research, and the excitement, energy and enthusiasm of student life and Saluki athletics,” said SIUC Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Jeff Harmon, in a released statement. “It fits well with our Imagine 2030 strategic plan, especially the pillar to refine SIU Carbondale’s brand and increase our visibility in the Southern Illinois region and beyond.”

A soft launch of the new/modified logo started a few months ago.

